SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.92. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,437. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $140.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 0.90.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 16.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.