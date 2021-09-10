Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 107,705 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $37.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

