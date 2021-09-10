Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Announces September 14th IPO

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) expects to raise $504 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, September 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 19,000,000 shares at a price of $25.00-$28.00 per share.

In the last year, Sportradar Group AG generated $570.1 million in revenue and $14.4 million in net income. Sportradar Group AG has a market cap of $21.1 billion.

Sportradar Group AG provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “When a home run sails over the wall or a touchdown is caught in the final seconds, we are all connected for a moment by our love of the game and the passion we share for sports. Shared moments in sports are tightly woven into the fabric of daily life for billions of people worldwide. In an age of accelerating technology enablement, fandom is 24/7, 365 days-a-year and fans are engaging in deeper ways with sports content and data than ever before. Sportradar sits at this nexus of sports, data and technology. Our mission is to enhance sports fan engagement globally through our fully integrated technology and services platform. Sportradar is a leading technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and the number one provider of B2B solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue. We provide mission-critical software, data and content via subscription and revenue share arrangements to sports leagues, betting operators and media companies. Since our founding in 2001, we have been at the forefront of innovation in the sports betting industry and we continue to be a global leader in understanding, leveraging and monetizing the power of sports data. “.

Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2021 and has 2366 employees. The company is located at Feldlistrasse 2, CH-9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland and can be reached via phone at +41 71 517 72 00 or on the web at https://www.sportradar.com.

