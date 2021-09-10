Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.26.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.