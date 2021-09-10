Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Michelle M. Frymire Acquires 2,386 Shares of Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.