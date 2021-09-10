SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 128,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,946,048 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $44.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,772 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $946,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.