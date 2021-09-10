SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.