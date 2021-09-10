Space Cow Boy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,725.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $48,725.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.76 or 0.00080981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.