Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

