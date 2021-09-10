South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOUHY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South32 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

SOUHY stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

