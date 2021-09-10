Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $235,000 Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

