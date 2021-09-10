SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.80.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

