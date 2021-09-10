Solana (SOL) Price Tops $192.78 on Top Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Solana has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $192.78 or 0.00413485 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $56.50 billion and $10.52 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 503,684,159 coins and its circulating supply is 293,069,159 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.