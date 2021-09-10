Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,792 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

LON SCT opened at GBX 2,204 ($28.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,973.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,831.33. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

