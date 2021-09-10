Sociall (SCL) Market Cap Reaches $190,757.21

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $190,757.21 and approximately $18.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sociall has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00160533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042859 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

