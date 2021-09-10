Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 91434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

