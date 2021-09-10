Smith Salley & Associates Sells 545 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

