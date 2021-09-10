Smith Salley & Associates Sells 375 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $4,017,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $443,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $230.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average is $222.91. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.