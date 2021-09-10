Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,200 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.