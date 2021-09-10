Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

