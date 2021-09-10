Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CSX were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 140.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.35 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

