Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 6,312 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,312 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

