Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $716,339.30 and approximately $44,489.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00145784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

