SmartKey Reaches Market Cap of $38.88 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, SmartKey has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

