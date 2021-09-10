SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 932,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $820.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

