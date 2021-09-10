Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 1,058,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

