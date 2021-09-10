Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Sells $10,113.06 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $10,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.32 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.