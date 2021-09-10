Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $106.94. 207,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.