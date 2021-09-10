Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.55. The stock had a trading volume of 245,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

