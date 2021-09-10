Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $11.07 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 2.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.03.

Humana stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.82. 22,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.55 and a 200 day moving average of $427.91. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

