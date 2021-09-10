SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

