Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIOX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,791. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.