SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$14.25 at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

