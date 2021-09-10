Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

SSTK opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,090,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

