Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.
SSTK opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,090,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.
