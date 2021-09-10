Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,877,648.40 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,805,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,632,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.