Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $278,813.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,661.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $2,876,378. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 98,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.79. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
