Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $278,813.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,661.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $2,876,378. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 98,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.79. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

