Shah Capital Management Purchases 5,000 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $7.23 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

