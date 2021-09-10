SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,292. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $654.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

