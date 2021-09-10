Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) vs. Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Critical Analysis

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Gecina alerts:

This table compares Gecina and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -136.91% -19.03% -6.28%

60.8% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gecina and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gecina presently has a consensus target price of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Gecina’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.53 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gecina beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.