Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann Sells 8,958 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $74.87 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 209.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 224,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 30.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

