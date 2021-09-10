Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. 4,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

