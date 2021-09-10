Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Achieves $40.55 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $40.55 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00170733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00044715 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

