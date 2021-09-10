Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.36 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $501.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

