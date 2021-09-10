Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,226 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:BA opened at $213.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.91 and its 200 day moving average is $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

