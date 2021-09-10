Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,640 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

