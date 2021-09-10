Sei Investments Co. Has $8.03 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.29% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $802.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,640 shares of company stock worth $2,012,586. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.