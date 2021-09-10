Sei Investments Co. Has $7.91 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Popular by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after buying an additional 38,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 32.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 80.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Popular by 5.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,934,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.12 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

