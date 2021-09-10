Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,509 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $66,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

