Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

