Sei Investments Co. Acquires 36,094 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Verint Systems worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 76.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

